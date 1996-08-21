BLIZZARD IS BOUGHT BY GROUP LED BY BELLANTI

The Buffalo Blizzard today announced that the team has been sold to a local group headed by John Bellanti, a partner in the former ownership group and a former owner of the Buffalo Stallions' indoor soccer team.

Bellanti leads a group called Blizzard Soccer Inc., which purchased the team from Greater Buffalo Soccer Inc. The deal ensures that the Blizzard will operate for the coming season. The team will play its games in the Marine Midland Arena, starting this fall.

The new ownership group plans to announce coaching, player and staff transactions in the coming weeks.