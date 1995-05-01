A memorial service for Adaline Damude of Spallino Towers, a former patient coordinator for two Florida hospitals, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in R.L. Coleman Funeral Home, 1300 Pine Ave.

The former Adaline Kurtz, 89, died Friday (April 28, 1995) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston.

She was born in Oswego and moved to Niagara Falls as a child, attending schools in both locations.

She worked for John Hancock Life Insurance Co. as a secretary in the late 1930s. In 1957 she moved to Florida, where she was a patient coordinator for J.F.K. Memorial and St. Mary's hospitals in West Palm Beach. In 1989, she returned to Niagara Falls.

She was the widow of the Henry Damude.

Mrs. Damude was a member of Niagara Falls Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star and Amaranth Lodge of the White Shrine. She also was a member of the Living Word Church Ladies Society in Lantana, Fla.

She was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing and singing in many local groups.