6 FALLS STUDENTS NOMINATED FOR PAGE SCHOLARSHIP

Six Niagara Falls High School students have been nominated for the second annual Thomas and Evelyn Page Scholarship, which will be awarded today during a meeting of the Niagara Falls Rotary Club.

The $10,000 scholarship was established last year by Thomas and Evelyn Page, both graduates of Niagara Falls High School. The recipients receive $2,500 a year for four years in college.

The Pages, who live in San Diego where he is an executive with a utility company, put $100,000 in the fund to guarantee at least 10 awards, which are administered by the Rotary Club.

Last year's winner was Tienna Smith. This year's nominees include Miss Smith's sister, Uchenna Lynn Smith; Adrienne A. Alterio; Karen Isler; Shawn Leffler; Ericka Rankin; and Anthony Vaccaro.