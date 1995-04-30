WOMAN THROWN FROM HORSE, INJURED

A 35-year-old woman suffered arm, head and possible chest injuries Saturday afternoon after she was thrown from a horse about one-half mile from Whitehaven Road in the center of Grand Island.

The Grand Island Volunteer Fire Company's rescue team had to go to the woman on foot because of rough terrain, said Fire Chief Steven L. Morgan.

The rescue team called Mercy Flight, which took her to Erie County Medical Center. Her name and condition were not available.