SQUIRRELS INVADING FEEDERS FIND SEED WITH HOT PEPPER IS REALLY FOR THE BIRDS

Birds don't taste, squirrels do. And that distinction has answered a question pondered by every bird lover: How can you keep squirrels out of the bird feeder?

But bird seed was the last thing Joseph Dunn was thinking of when he and his colleagues spent hours in a lab hoping to find answers to what caused or what could prevent cancer.

They didn't find those answers, but what they did find was "for the birds."

Dunn and his brother, Christopher, are now churning out hundreds of pounds of bird seed coated with a cayenne pepper mixture.

The birds don't notice the cayenne. The squirrels hate it because it burns those busy paws that grab the bird seed and the mouths that chew non-stop.

The wonder feed, called "Squirrel Free," enters what the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Bureau estimates is a $1.2 billion annual domestic market, growing at the rate of 15 percent a year.

With its recent debut, the war over the bird food that squirrels love to hate was launched.

No sooner had "Squirrel Free" hit store shelves than a competitive product appeared. Another competitor branded the use of cayenne pepper "unusually cruel to birds, animals and humans."

That charge prompted one of the Dunns' first customers to remove "Squirrel Free" from the shelves, but the removal is being reconsidered in light of ongoing scientific test results.

Dr. Paul D. Curtis, a wildlife specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension, where the feed is being tested, has so far given it a "thumbs up."

The Dunns, raised and educated in Buffalo, left lucrative jobs in other cities to return to Buffalo and set up their fledgling bird feed business in the Baird Research Park -- the University at Buffalo business incubator.

American Biorganics, a small company located in the Summit Park Industrial Park in Niagara Falls, was brought in to process and package the bird food that brags it contains a "pepper treat."

After earning a doctorate in pharmacology at UB, Joseph Dunn was a research scientist at the Harvard Medical School and then, in 1981, moved on to the National Cancer Institute.

"While studying the relationship between natural products and either the cause or prevention of cancer," he recalled, "we studied red pepper . . . The studies involved a cross species evaluation of different animals and it was through this testing that we discovered that birds do not have the ability to sense or taste in any way shape or manner the heat in the pepper, but it did affect mammals, like squirrels."

"We just said, 'Boy, isn't this a great idea for a bird food squirrels won't like!' "

Before the practical application had been worked through, Dunn had moved on to senior health research scientist for Colgate-Palmolive Corp. and then Eastman Kodak Corp.

When the bird feed was ready for the commercial market, Dunn worked out an agreement with Dr. Peter Blumberg at the National Cancer Institute, who had applied for the feed patent.

He then put in a call for a financial/business manager -- his brother, Christopher, who was working in Louisiana.

Christopher, armed with a master of business administration from Canisius College, had made his mark in the corporate financial world.

And the battle for selling "new and improved" bird seed was on.

"Squirrel Free" has a coating containing the cayenne pepper. Its competition, "Squirrel Away," has dried pepper ground to a fine mesh powder that the customer can mix with bird seed.

"We consider it a supplement to the bird food," explained Alex Fernandez, president of Scrypton Systems of Annapolis, Md. "It provides the birds with high nutrients. . . . What the other company is doing is an actual adhesion of the pepper onto the seed."

"The powder is not necessarily user friendly," said Dr. Scott Sutclisse, director of the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology. "Unlike the coated seed, it can easily get into the eyes and hands of the person filling the feeder."

Sutclisse said the Dunn feed is being tested in feeders at Cornell "and we are not aware of any injuries to birds from it."

The only kind of hot pepper Lyric Wildbird Food of Lebanon, Pa. uses "is the whole chili pepper that we place in our bird seed for pet birds," said Dee Merica, product manager. "The pet bird, in the cage, can peck at the pepper and get its nutrients.

"Using it on feed for wild birds exposes a person to the danger of getting it in their eyes and skin.

"We take the stand that we feed all wildlife, so we suggest that our customers set up feeding sites for the squirrels to detract them from the bird feeders instead of putting the cayenne in the bird food."

The federal Environmental Protection Agency will have the last word after it completes its testing of the new feed in deciding which seed, if any, can be labeled "squirrel repellent."

With threatened budget cuts, that is not expected any time soon.