MEMORIES OF LIBERATING A CONCENTRATION CAMP 50 YEARS AGO

Until that day in April, 1945, many of my buddies in the 12th Armored Division Artillery had believed that the "Why We Fight" series, the army orientation films we had been required to watch during basic training, were just so much wartime propaganda.

But afterward, after seeing what we saw at Landsberg, Germany, who among us could possibly tolerate those who spread the lie that the barbarism of the concentration camps was a myth?

Landsberg had been known to many of us as the location of the fortress-prison in which Adolf Hitler, in 1924, wrote his infamous "Mein Kampf." Now, under Hitler's power, a concentration camp had been established at Landsberg as a satellite of Dachau.

My command car was part of a column of artillery dispatched to Landsberg to liberate the camp, which we knew was there. Our arrival on that April morning was met with the odor of burning flesh.

As soon as we entered the town, we stopped the first people we saw, an elderly couple who said they were residents of the city. We asked for directions to the concentration camp, and they, of course, denied any knowledge of its existence. So we followed the smell and soon approached the camp, enclosed by barbed wire.

At the entrance were about 15 survivors fit enough to help the American liberators. They had been freed shortly before by our advance forces, who had given them emergency first aid, food and U.S. Army winter clothing, too big for their wasted bodies but good protection against the chilling cold. They told us that they were about the only survivors among hundreds of prisoners transferred from Dachau and more than 3,000 young Hungarian Jews brought there ostensibly to do war-related labor.

We were horrified by what we saw in the camp itself. The few survivors were gaunt and skeletal. Most of the prisoners had been forced to work in an adjoining rock quarry, breaking up huge rocks into small stones with little more than hand tools. The food doled out to them had been carefully calculated to enable them to work while barely keeping them alive.

Some of the corpses we saw, naked and piled up like cord wood, were those of overworked and malnourished slave laborers who had just been worked to death. Their prison garb had been stripped from them to be used again on new arrivals. This was part of a daily ritual -- interrupted this time by us Americans. Normally, these bodies would next have been carted to a mass burial in the quarry.

The majority of the thousands of dead prisoners we saw, however, had been slaughtered while attempting to escape a blazing inferno in their barracks just before the Americans arrived.

The prisoners had been housed in A-frame huts, where they slept on a little straw scattered on the bare, cold ground. The walls of the huts were formed by the roof coming to the ground on both sides, making it impossible for them to stand erect. Their guards were able to do so by standing in a trench dug for that purpose in the middle of each hut.

The night before our arrival, the inmates had heard through the grapevine that their American liberators were en route and their nightmare would be over. However, there was more suffering to come.

They were locked in their barracks and the doors were hammered shut. Then the huts were set on fire. Some of the prisoners, although weak and starving and with barely enough strength to stay alive, in a last moment of desperation combined their united strength and battered against the doors. As they broke out they were met by SS guards, who machine-gunned them and then set them on fire with flame throwers.

The few lucky survivors had been in the center of the huts, away from the "death's door."

Many of the inmates had been confined for three or four years, yet on the eve of liberation they were slaughtered. Their crime? They were Jews.

Their Nazi guards knew that the war was over for them as well as for their prisoners. Why did they not simply escape to save themselves? Why did they single-mindedly continue to slaughter the few remaining inmates before making their own hasty departure? Was it to eliminate all possible witnesses?

The SS guards had been living with their families in the city of Landsberg, so it was easy for them to change to civilian clothes and blend with the local population. One such guard thought there would be no survivors who could identify him, so he foolishly returned to the scene of the crimes to gawk at the American troops. We witnessed his capture after he was pointed out by the survivors.

I took some photographs. They bear witness to the atrocities and horrors committed in this camp. I have shared my experiences, too, with the Holocaust groups in the hope that we can educate future generations about this stain on mankind.

Despite the many years in the Army and many months under fire, seeing buddies die and witnessing terrible destruction of life and property on both sides, it is the experience of April 25, 1945 in Landsberg, Germany, that is most vividly etched on my mind. It is a memory that must be shared.

HYMAN LIPPMAN, a Buffalo native now retired in Florida, was the message center chief of the 12th Armored Division Artillery.

