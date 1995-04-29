LUNCHEONS, WORKSHOPS SET FOR SMALL BUSINESS WEEK

Small Business Week, April 30-May 6, will be marked on the Niagara Frontier with two luncheons honoring successful small business people and several workshops to help current and prospective entrepreneurs develop business skills. Here's a run-down of activities:

TUESDAY

The Lackawanna Chamber of Commerce will present a seminar on small-business financing from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Lackawanna Public Library on Ridge Road. For more information, call 825-4543.

WEDNESDAY

The Small Business Development Center at Niagara County Community College will present a seminar on "Cultural Issues: Choosing a Business Partner" from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Best Western Motel, 515 South Transit Road, Lockport. A $20 fee is required. For more information, contact the center at 731-3204.

A luncheon honoring the winners of various small business awards will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Radisson Hotel & Suites, 4243 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Tickets are $20 per person. The organizations participating in the lunch and the companies and/or individuals they will be honoring are:

Chase Manhattan Bank recognizes Palma Tool & Die Co. Inc.

Chemical Bank honors GAR Associates, Buffalo Wire Co. and K&S Contractors Supply Inc.

Citibank salutes Mainline Contracting Corp., Modern Management Group Inc. and Rotary Co. Inc.

Fleet Bank recognizes Eastern Standard Productions Inc., Buffalo Games Inc. and Baby Central Inc.

Key Bank honors Mika International Inc., Safe Security Inc. and Niagara Precision.

M&T Bank salutes Niagara Hobby & Craft Mart, Telco Construction and Colston Mobil.

Marine Midland Bank recognizes Hyatt's Graphic Supply Co. Inc., Latina Niagara Importing Inc. and Myers Studio.

Wyoming County Bank honors Lee's Center Court Motel and the Grove Motel.

U.S. Small Business Administration salutes Bagel Brothers; Unipunch Products Inc.; Peter and Patrick Quinlan of AccuDie Corp.; Steve Boyd of WKBW-TV, Channel 7; James Gould of the state Department of Labor; Carol Kociela of Marine Midland Bank; Kathleen Donoghue of Another Alternative Resources and the National Association of Women Business Owners; Frank DiMaria of Frank's Landscaping and Drainage Service; Dennis Pasiak of the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 914th Tactical Airlift Group and accountant P. Robert Fox.

The event is sponsored by the SBA, Service Corps of Retired Executives, Business First, Amherst Chamber of Commerce, Niagara Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. For more information, contact the SBA at 846-4516.

THURSDAY

The Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) will present an all-day business assistance workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library's central meeting room, downtown. A $15 registration fee is required to attend. For more information, contact the SBA's Donald Butzek at 846-4301.

FRIDAY

Small Business Day in Niagara County will feature a luncheon at noon in the Radisson Hotel, downtown Niagara Falls. During the event, Cynthia J. Hatalak of ACCESS: Tools for Independent Living, Health and Safety in Niagara Falls will receive the third "rising star" award from the Niagara Falls Area Chamber of Commerce's small business council.

Fourteen county firms also will be honored. The business groups participating in the lunch and the companies and entrepreneurs they will be recognizing are:

Main Street Business Association: Health Association of Niagara County Inc. as Business of the Year and Marie Mitravich of Now Graphix as Business Person of the Year.

LaSalle Business & Professional Association: Whitenights Jewelers and Guy R. Schrack of Schrack Oil Inc.

Niagara Factory Outlet Mall Merchants Association: The Ti Shop and its area manager Doreen L. Poole.

Niagara Street Business Association: Rainbow Ceramics and Bill Colpoys of Niagara Fire Extinguisher Service Inc.

Pine Avenue Business Association: Latina Importing, Pete's Service Station and Dr. Henry Merletti.

Wheatfield Business Association: D.G. Martin Trucking and Allen H. DeVantier of Niagara View Frames.

Lewiston Business and Professional Association: The Village Bake Shoppe and Joette G. Felice of Joette's Boutique.

The chamber and the Small Business Development Center at Niagara County Community College organized the lunch. The sponsor is attorney Joseph W. Carosella.

Tickets are $16 per person. For more information, contact Christine O'Hara at 285-9141.

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce will present its 14th annual trade show from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lincoln Park Arena, Tonawanda. Admission is free. For more information, contact the chamber at 874-1202.