PROPOSAL TO HALT CHLORINATION STIRS CONCERN HEALTH BOARD APPRISED OF CITY OF LOCKPORT PLAN FOR 18-MILE CREEK

The City of Lockport is on the verge of eliminating the chlorination of the sewage that it discharges into 18-Mile Creek and if it does, the Niagara County Health Department will monitor the effluent carefully.

James J. Devald, environmental health director for the department, reported to the Board of Health Thursday that the state Department of Environmental Conservation has given its permission to cease chlorinating the effluent.

"The department," he told the board meeting in the County Building in North Tonawanda, "will continue to monitor the creek if and when the chlorination ceases."

Lockport Mayor Kenneth D. Swan said "We are looking into it (the end of chlorination). We haven't yet, but we could very well do it."

Swan noted that if the city continues to chlorinate its effluent, the state would require a dechlorination prior to its discharge into 18 Mile Creek. "That's why we made application," he added.

Part of the problem arises from the fact that 18 Mile Creek carries two classifications. From the site of Lockport's effluent to a mile south of the creek mouth, the creek is classified as Class D. For the final mile it is upgraded to Class B.

"As a public health agency and as public health officials," Devald reported to the board, "we have been brought up with the fact that disinfection is a proven public health benefit whose positive effects far outweigh any consequences of its usage."

He said it is possible to keep the chlorination below the water quality limit of one part per million liters.

"While we realize that a study has shown that chlorine and chlorinated compounds are harmful to the environment in quantity," Devald continued, "we are not convinced that their value as disinfecting agents is harmful overall, weighing all factors."

Devald noted that 18 Mile Creek is a major recreational waterway in the county, attracting fishing and boating enthusiasts. The county even operates a bathing beach at the mouth of the creek at Lake Ontario.

Devald said that in his "professional opinion," the Lockport sewage treatment plant should be required to practice disinfection of its effluent.

Also as part of his report, Devald said that Niagara County's 40th rabid raccoon of the year has been reported to the department. The latest incident occurred in the Town of Lockport earlier this week.

Devald said a rabies hot line could be in place by next week. He said the number, which would be monitored at the Sheriff's Department, would be available to all sections of the county and be open 24 hours a day.