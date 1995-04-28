N.Y. RED CROSS VOLUNTEER NOTES STRESS ON BOMB SITE WORKERS

The hardest thing for the hundreds of volunteers working to help blast victims in Oklahoma City is taking time off, says Patricia Smith of Spencerport, the only New York Red Cross volunteer presently working to aid the victims.

A psychiatric social worker experienced with crisis intervention, Mrs. Smith, 60, became a disaster volunteer with the Rochester chapter of the American Red Cross when she retired. She is one of a dozen mental health coordinators who were flown to Oklahoma by the agency.

She is part of a cadre of 2,500 Red Cross "responders" who are feeding volunteer workers, counseling families and trying to help people make sense of the disaster that blew the city apart on April 19.

"I've helped at floods, two earthquakes and a tornado," said Mrs. Smith, "but that's nature. The reactions are different when it is something a fellow man has done. You can have feelings of anger and disillusionment that you never thought you'd have."

"And that is all right -- it is normal -- and that's what we are trying to help people here understand."

Right now, local ministers, social workers and psychologists are still helping families cope with the long wait for word of a loved one's recovered body.

Only 90 families have received definite news by now, Mrs. Smith said, and it will be several weeks before all the bodies are recovered and identified.

"But the workers are the most affected," said Mrs. Smith.

"At first, there is that adrenaline rush -- you are 'a rescuer,' you are there 'to help.' Now they have to wait, to remove rubble, stone by stone, at a crime scene, and that's hard to take when they want to just go in there and dig those bodies out."

That is who the counselors are working with most now, she said, reminding them to eat, to take time off, to sleep, to spend a day washing clothes and getting in touch with their feelings.

"It is all right to feel frustration and rage. What we are seeing is post-traumatic stress," she said.

The sight of that "graphic image -- that destroyed building, that 11-block chunk of a city torn apart -- will never leave me," she said. "And the feelings always seem to start when you stop working.

"People here have been wonderful. Oklahoma has responded in a marvelous way," Mrs. Smith said.

She added she believes the national response teams will leave Oklahoma City by mid-May, but the local community will be trying to heal its fellow citizens for years.

"We would be the same, do the same, should something of this magnitude ever strike Western New York," she said.

"The Salvation Army, Feed the Children and the Red Cross would respond -- there are many other agencies here, too. I would not want to miss mentioning any of them -- we'd all fly in family members, we'd feed the rescuers, establish counseling centers, feeding centers. And somehow, we'd get through the disaster.

"But that does not mean it will ever be over for some people. They have just seen too much," Mrs. Smith said.

Although no nationwide call for blood has been issued in the wake of the federal building bombing, the American Red Cross notes that blood is always needed -- and this summer might see shortages.

"This week, we had enough blood for the operations scheduled in Oklahoma," said Red Cross national spokeswoman Stephanie Kenyon, "but there always is a need for blood, especially in a disaster of this magnitude."

"A unit of blood is needed every 10 seconds during normal times" said Red Cross Chief Medical Officer Richard Davey. Moreover, blood shortages always seem to occur during the summer months, "so we want to let the public know that their blood donations will be vitally needed in June, July and August."

And donations to help the overall effort may be made by sending a check to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, PO Box 37243, Washington DC 20013, or with a credit card by calling 1-800-HELP NOW.