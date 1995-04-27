WITH UNIONISM IN DECLINE, OSHA HAS A GREATER ROLE

Now the Republicans in Congress would like to get rid of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Have they ever worked on a factory floor and seen the hazards present there? Have they ever worked for an employer who could not care less about a worker's health and safety unless OSHA holds him in check?

People every day literally die for their jobs, either suddenly or by degrees -- whether it be from unsafe machinery; improperly guarded, insidious chemicals that are inhaled, absorbed or ingested; or repetitious activities that lead to cumulative stress trauma on different parts of the body.

Also, the ladies and gentlemen of the Republican Congress do not understand how undereducated workers are kept in ignorance about the work place or intimidated so that they are afraid to go to OSHA for fear of losing their jobs. Nor do they understand piece-meal labor, where a worker, usually a woman, is paid two cents a piece for each item she assembles at a faster and faster pace, only to wake up one night with a numb hand that has been nerve-damaged.

With the decline of union membership, OSHA becomes even more important for those who are not unionized. OSHA must be strengthened, with more funding to provide more inspectors to investigate unsafe conditions to remind employers of their responsibilities.

We cannot afford a reactionary replay of the sink-or-swim social Darwinism disguised as a supposedly progressive "Contract With America."

SUSAN R. WILKE

North Tonawanda