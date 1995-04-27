NORTH DISTRICT SCHOOL RACE FOCUSES ON INVOLVEMENT, SUPPORTERS

It's not the issues that separate the candidates in the race to represent North Buffalo on the School Board. Rather, it's their degree of involvement in the schools and the company they're keeping in their effort to win election Tuesday.

Sherry Byrnes, 36, is co-chairwoman of United Parents, the largest citywide parent group, and works for a non-profit agency that partners schools and companies.

She is being backed by many parent activists and elements of the downtown business community that has involved itself in education issues the past five years -- the same coalition that has helped elect reformers such as Helene Kramer and Marlies Wesolowski.

Mark Longo, 31, is an attorney whose two daughters are too young to attend school.

His campaign is rooted in the political rather than the educational community. He is relying heavily on political operatives, most of them connected to Mayor Masiello's top patronage adviser, to conduct his campaign work.

The absence of divisive issues has thrust the backgrounds and political connections of the two candidates to the foreground.

Political operatives have played a role in many School Board races over the years, but for the most part have played secondary roles.

That's not the case in Longo's campaign. The North Buffalo Boosters Club -- a political group headed by William Buyers, a longtime associate of Masiello and a former member of the Griffin administration -- and numerous Democratic committeemen are doing the heavy lifting.

More than two-thirds of the 65 people who circulated nominating petitions for Longo were booster club members or committeemen -- and many are city employees.

In addition, the booster club and four Democratic zone leaders have endorsed Longo.

"He's fresh, he's new, he's sincere," said Zone 23 leader Hope Hoetzer-Cook of Longo.

The level of political involvement in Longo's campaign "is unusual, but not a first," said Joseph Crangle, former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party, noting that the Griffin organization ran candidates in the 1980s.

Longo sees nothing wrong with the political involvement and said it will not compromise his independence if elected. He noted that he's a member of the booster club, so it's only natural that its members would support him.

Longo, who owns March Bakery Inc. in addition to practicing law, said his professional experience would be an asset to the board. He said he is running to improve the schools.

"I have two little girls soon to be entering public schools, and I want to make the changes that I think are important," he said.

Like Ms. Byrnes, he wants to hire a top-notch superintendent to replace Albert Thompson when he retires in June 1996, and he believes that many of the economies recommended by the Buffalo Financial Plan Commission should be adopted.

His priorities, if elected, would include putting more resources in the classroom, particularly computers. In addition, he'd like to get businesses, especially law firms, more involved in the schools and wants to improve relations between the board and the unions so they "work together, rather than against each other."

Longo also supports "age-appropriate sex education." He said he is unaware of the particulars of the district's sex education curriculum and is unsure what, if any, changes he would seek.

Longo and Ms. Byrnes hold different opinions on a proposal to build a new campus for the Olmsted Elementary School and expand the program through high school.

Ms. Byrnes, whose daughter attends Olmsted, supports the proposal. Longo is non-committal, saying he needs to study the issue.

Ms. Byrnes is active in the Olmsted Home School Association. In addition to leading United Parents, she works as an account executive for the Buffalo Alliance for Education, a private-sector non-profit organization.

Ms. Byrnes' job duties include establishing work apprenticeships for students and matching schools and businesses in partnerships. She said her job poses no conflict with serving on the School Board.

Her priority would be "leadership, leadership, leadership." The key, she said, is hiring a strong superintendent, improving management practices and focusing more on the needs of students.

Ms. Byrnes is running with the support of School Board President Donald A. Van Every, who is not seeking another term.

She also has been endorsed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation and is receiving financial support from downtown business interests.