ACCUSED OF ETHNIC CLEANSING U.N. TRIBUNAL RIGHTLY SEEKS JUSTICE IN BOSNIA

ARE THERE war criminals in Bosnia? No one who has followed the news for the past couple of years can reasonably doubt it. Now, a special tribunal established by the United Nations has indicted some of those implicated in the murders, rapes and concentration-camp style detentions.

The court named 22 lower-level people but also three top leaders of the Bosnian Serbs. All are accused of participation in the ruthless "ethnic cleansing" of Muslims.

The three high-profile suspects are Dr. Radovan Karadzic, the Bosnian Serb leader; Gen. Ratko Mladic, his military commander; and Mico Stanisic, former first interior minister of the Bosnian Serb government.

Karadzic has always denied his own involvement. In view of his power and Mladic's, the United Nations may now encounter trouble getting access to its 24,000 peacekeepers and to others needing food and medicine inside territory controlled by Bosnian Serbs. The indictment could complicate efforts to reach a peace settlement.

Yet the tribunal's chief prosecutor, Judge Richard Goldstone, was not deterred from fulfilling his legal responsibilities. That's as it

should be.

Who knows whether these trials will ever be held? But the tribunal's investigation and actions indicate clearly who the world can charge as culpable in the driving of 700,000 Muslim civilians from their homes in 1992 and in subsequent crimes against them.

The naming of Karadzic, Mladic and Stanisic also indicates the tribunal's belief that such ethnic cleansing of Muslims was not the work of soldiers out of control but a planned campaign organized by top leaders.

There are villains to go around in the territory of the old Yugoslavia. Serbs have also been victimized, as have Croats and others.

But none of that excuses the alleged brutality of the Bosnian Serb leaders.

The last war crime trials were easier. In the dock were the defeated German and Japanese World War II leaders, who had no choice but to cooperate. But winners, too, can be guilty.

The United Nations tribunal recognizes that. And that is an advance in international efforts of justice that ought to set a precedent.