COMPTEK RESEARCH GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION

Comptek Research Inc. said Tuesday it has won a contract extension that could be worth $10 million over three years to provide engineering services for the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command in Arlington, Va.

The contract with the Orchard Park-based defense electronics and telecommunications firm runs for one year and includes options for two additional years.

Comptek, which will do most of the work at its engineering services office in Arlington, has been providing those services for the last five years.