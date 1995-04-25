Services for Myrtle M. Closs, 95, a longtime resident of East Aurora, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wesley Church of Orchard Park, 7295 Ellicott Road. Burial will be in Griffins Mills Cemetery, Griffins Mills.

Mrs. Closs died Saturday (April 22, 1995) in Aurora Park Nursing Home, East Aurora, after a long illness.

Born Myrtle Nieman in Orchard Park, she was a homemaker and a member of the Erie County Farm Bureau. She was the widow of Clinton Closs.

Surviving are a son, Clinton Jr. of East Aurora; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.