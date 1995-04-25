A memorial service for Edward Hodan, a Buffalo native and a millwright for many years, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Baptist Church of Lancaster, 66 Laverack Ave., Lancaster.

Hodan, 84, died Friday (April 21, 1995) in the home of his son in Hurst, Texas.

A Buffalo native, he lived in Lancaster until a year ago when he moved to Hurst. He was a millwright at Symington Wayne in Depew. He retired in the 1970s.

Hodan was a member of the Fraternal Order of Orioles and First Baptist Church of Lancaster.

His wife, Martha Helmuth Hodan, died last May.

Survivors include his son, Ronald of Hurst; a stepson, Howard Sutton; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.