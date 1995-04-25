BILLIARD HALL IS OPPOSED BY NEIGHBORS GENESEE ST. PROPOSAL DECRIED IN CHEEKTOWAGA

A group of neighborhood residents appeared at a Cheektowaga Town Board work session Monday night to oppose a billiard parlor proposed for 3015 Genesee St.

Robert and Billie Jo Frost were back before the Town Board to make another pitch for the billiard parlor they would like to open in a Genesee Street plaza.

The Frosts have applied for a variance to the town's revised amusement arcade law that now prohibits billiard parlors from operating within 500 feet of a residential neighborhood, school or church. Existing billiard halls are exempt from the restriction.

Building Inspector Ronald Marten contested the Frosts' argument that billiard halls should not be included in the amusement arcade law and recommended the Town Board reject the couple's variance application.

"All the reasons for establishing the arcade ordinance apply just as well to billiard rooms. There is a need for the town to control this type of operation (billiard halls)," Marten said. "Billiard halls belong in the arcade law."

The arcade law was previously amended by the Town Board so that commercial play centers could get around a section of the law, which prohibited businesses with more than five coin-operated devices from operating near a residential neighborhood, school or church.

But, in revising the law, town officials also expanded the definition of an amusement device to include pool tables.

Michael Taylor, who lives near the proposed billiard hall, presented a petition from residents living in the vicinity who oppose the operation.

Taylor said their main concern is the potential disruption caused by patrons using the parking lot, especially because some neighbors' yards face the lot.

The Frosts have also applied to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a parking variance. The parking lot, which is shared with other businesses, has 27 spaces, while a town ordinance calls for considerably more.

The Zoning Board of Appeals tabled the Frosts' variance request at its last meeting.

Marten told board members he was concerned about the impact the operation would have on the neighborhood and the supervision of younger patrons.

"There are three residences within 100 feet of the billiard parlor," Marten said. "We're trying to hold that neighborhood together. I'm seeing some negative impact on that neighborhood."

The Frosts said the billiard hall would be a "family" operation with 10 pool tables, adult supervision and no alcohol.

Councilman William Rogowski said he and his son visited a billiard parlor recently and he was surprised at the kind of patrons it attracted.

"At one table, a woman was playing with her 14-year-old daughter. ... At another, there were senior citizens," he said. "I think years ago pool halls left a very bad taste in people's mouths. It's a more dignified sport today."

The Town Board may rule on the Frosts' variance request at its next regular meeting Monday.