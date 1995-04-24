FIVE TEEN-AGERS CHARGED IN ORCHARD PARK BREAK-IN

Five teen-agers were charged with burglary and criminal trespass about 3:20 a.m. Sunday when they were caught breaking into a storage truck behind Precision Bicycles Inc., 3338 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

Patrick J. McMaster, an Orchard Park police officer, said he was on routine patrol when he spotted the youths, who had cut a lock on the truck and were preparing to steal merchandise.

Scheduled for arraignment Tuesday are Eric D. Holman, 18, and Stuart R. Flack, 17, both of 265 Main St., West Seneca, and Christopher D. McGuire, 17, of 3904 Seneca St., West Seneca. The identities of the other two defendants, ages 16 and 15, were not disclosed because they were charged as juveniles.