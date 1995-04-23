THIS WEEK'S TOP TEN
FICTION
1--The Celestine Prophecy, James Redfield.
2--Politically Correct Bedtime Stories, James Finn Garner.
3--Our Game, John le Carre.
4--Moo, Jane Smiley.
5--Border Music, Robert James Waller.
6--A Dog's Life, Peter Mayle.
7--The Glass Lake, Maeve Binchy.
8--The Bridges of Madison County, Robert James Waller.
9--Original Sin, P.D. James.
10--The Fourth Procedure, Stanley Pottinger.
NON-FICTION
1--Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus, John Gray.
2--The Hot Zone, Richard Preston.
3--Mars and Venus in the Bedroom, John Gray.
4--Breaking the Surface, Greg Louganis.
5--The Death of Common Sense, Philip K. Howard.
6--Sisters, Carol Saline.
7--The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Deepak Chopra.
8--First Things First, Stephen R. Covey.
9--The Beardstown Ladies' Commonsense Investment Guide, Leslie Whitaker.
10--The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, edited by Lotto Frank and Mirjam Pressler.
