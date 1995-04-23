THIS WEEK'S TOP TEN

Here are the best-selling books for the week ended Friday, compiled by Publishers Weekly:

FICTION

1--The Celestine Prophecy, James Redfield.

2--Politically Correct Bedtime Stories, James Finn Garner.

3--Our Game, John le Carre.

4--Moo, Jane Smiley.

5--Border Music, Robert James Waller.

6--A Dog's Life, Peter Mayle.

7--The Glass Lake, Maeve Binchy.

8--The Bridges of Madison County, Robert James Waller.

9--Original Sin, P.D. James.

10--The Fourth Procedure, Stanley Pottinger.

NON-FICTION

1--Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus, John Gray.

2--The Hot Zone, Richard Preston.

3--Mars and Venus in the Bedroom, John Gray.

4--Breaking the Surface, Greg Louganis.

5--The Death of Common Sense, Philip K. Howard.

6--Sisters, Carol Saline.

7--The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Deepak Chopra.

8--First Things First, Stephen R. Covey.

9--The Beardstown Ladies' Commonsense Investment Guide, Leslie Whitaker.

10--The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, edited by Lotto Frank and Mirjam Pressler.