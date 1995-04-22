LAFALCE SCORES WELL ENVIRONMENTALLY

Only one Buffalo-area congressman managed high marks on an environmental scorecard released here Friday by a coalition of civic, labor, religious and environmental groups rating the first 100 days of the Republican "Contract With America."

The League of Conservation Voters gave Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, a grade of 91 percent for environmental voting. Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, received a zero from the group.

Rep. Jack F. Quinn, R-Hamburg, voted along the group's preferred lines 18 percent of the time and was singled out by local groups for special criticism on water-quality votes.

Coalition spokesman David Hahn-Baker said that Quinn has voted to weaken provisions of the Clean Water Act and that he supports a recision bill.

The recision bill would end a revolving-loan fund designed to help cities such as Buffalo, which was hit with drinking-water advisories last fall, upgrade their municipal water facilities.

Also in Western New York, Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Rochester, earned a 100 percent rating and Rep. Amory Houghton, R-Corning, was rated at zero.