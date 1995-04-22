EX-AMBULANCE ATTENDANT ADMITS TO ROBBING BODY

Nannette M. Whittington, a former Buffalo ambulance attendant, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony forgery charges for stealing a credit card from the body of a man who had died of a heart attack.

Ms. Whittington, 26, of Glenwood Road, West Falls, told Erie County Judge John V. Rogowski she was sorry she stole the credit card off the corpse of Michael Parczewski, 71, on Jan. 6.

The judge told her he will put her on probation for five years Sept. 7 and order her to pay back about $7,000 she spent using the dead man's credit card before she was arrested Jan. 20 by Town of Hamburg detectives. She was charged then with grand larceny.

Ms. Whittington and Vincent S. Tracy Jr., her attorney, both declined to comment following Friday's court action. She was allowed to remain free on her own recognizance pending sentencing.

Candace K. Vogel, chief of the Erie County district attorney's White Collar Crime Task Force, said Ms. Whittington, a former employee of LaSalle Ambulance Service, pleaded guilty to felony charges before a grand jury could be asked to indict her in the case.

She could have faced a seven-year state prison term, court officials said.

Police said Ms. Whittington stole Praczewski's credit card in the emergency room of Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Lackawanna, and used it to go on a shopping spree. She used the credit card to buy gift certificates, eat at restaurants and buy groceries with a forged signature, police said.

Parczewski was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital following a Jan. 6 crash in which he suffered an apparent heart attack and his car struck a utility pole on Willet Road in Lackawanna, police said.

Ms. Whittington, a five-year employee of LaSalle Ambulance Service who was stationed at the hospital before she was fired in January, had volunteered to assist a nurse with the body and took the credit card from his wallet, police said.

Ms. Vogel said Hamburg Police Lt. Daniel Shea and Detectives Robert Williams and Michael Sauer uncovered Ms. Whittington's crimes. Parczewski was the uncle of Hamburg Police Chief Matthew Czerwiec.