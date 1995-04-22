BUCKLEY'S TAX ANALYSIS DOESN'T ADD UP RIGHT

The old axiom, "Figures don't lie, but liars can figure," never proved truer than in the April 12 column by William F. Buckley Jr.

Get out the calculator. Ready? Now divide $11,266 by $200,000. The answer is .05633. That's better than a 5 1/2 percent tax reduction.

Now divide $124 by $30,000. Answer: .004133333, or something less than 1/2 of 1 percent.

Now multiply $30,000 by .05633. The answer is $1,689.90, and this sum is the amount a family earning $30,000 would receive if the proposed tax cut were equal to that of the $200,000 salaried family.

And, to enlighten Mr. Buckley, the $30,000 salary wasn't called paltry -- the miserable, minuscule $124 tax cut was.

GEORGE D. POE

Cheektowaga