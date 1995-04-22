BELL TOLLS FOR LOUISVILLE AS HERD REGISTERS A SHUTOUT

A rainout Thursday at Indianapolis gave the overworked Buffalo Bisons bullpen a day off. Left-hander Eric Bell nearly did likewise Friday night.

Bell pitched eight shutout innings in Buffalo's best outing of the year, leading the Herd to a 6-0 win over the Louisville Redbirds at the downtown ballpark.

Buffalo starters entered the game with a 7.75 earned run average this season. They were often battered on the team's 3-3 road trip that saw the Herd yield 43 runs.

But a crowd of about 5,000 (11,243 tickets were sold) saw Bell restore order by holding the Redbirds to five hits -- three in the infield.

He did it with an array of sinking fastballs and circle change-ups that often had the movement of a screwball.

"That was vintage Eric Bell right there," said Buffalo pitching coach Dom Chiti, who worked with Bell from 1982 to 1988 when both were in the Baltimore organization. "Good change of speeds and command of the outside half of the strike zone."

Bell, 31, was 8-8 last season for Class AAA Tucson in the Houston chain.

He's 2-0 his year and his 94 minor-league wins are fifth among active pitchers. He has pitched in 68 major-league games, most recently for the Astros in 1993.

Buffalo has scored 32 runs in Bell's three starts this year, and a 4-0 lead through four innings Friday put him in a comfort zone. He recorded 17 ground-ball outs.

"It's nice to pitch for this team," Bell said. "I know we have a great defense.

"If I throw strikes, keep the ball on the ground and hold them down, we'll definitely have a great chance to win.

"It makes you feel relaxed in the fourth inning when you're ahead by four or five runs so you can just go after hitters."

"If you work fast and throw strikes like Eric did tonight, you have an advantage," added manager Brian Graham.

"We got runs to help him but he set the tone."

Praise was also universal in the Buffalo clubhouse for the game called by catcher Rick Wrona.

"It was great," Bell said. "I got on the mound and boom, Rick put it (the pitch signal) down and we were throwing one right after another. It keeps you in rhythm."

Buffalo got the only run it would need in the second inning as Luis Lopez belted a first-pitch home run into the left-field screen. Lopez, who leads the American Association with 14 RBIs, added leadoff doubles and scored in both the fourth and sixth innings.

Buffalo tallied three in the fourth to make it 4-0, the last two on Eric Yelding's towering homer to left.

It was Yelding's first homer at any level since June 20, 1993, when he hit one for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field off St. Louis' Omar Olivares. The hit extended Yelding's hitting streak to 10 games, in which he has batted .436 to boost his season average to .370.

Yelding also made two top-notch catches in left field in the third inning. The second, a runner on Terry Bradshaw's drive to the gap, ended the inning and left two runners on.

"Eric Yelding has done a tremendous job. I'm very impressed with what he's done to this point," Graham said.

"Eric Bell set the pace but Eric Yelding made a tremendous catch early in the game that for me was a key point."

The Bisons added two more runs in the sixth on RBI singles, one by Yelding and the other by Ed Smith. Bell then retired the last seven hitters he faced and Matt Turner pitched a hitless ninth. By that time, the bullpen had the rest it needed.

"We'll get it going," Chiti said. "By no means are we going to look at the (starters') numbers and go 'Whoa.' "

"Our bullpen was hurting a little bit," Bell said. "The day off helped, so I didn't think about it as much. But I'm sure they appreciated it."

The series concludes this afternoon at 2 (Radio 1520) as Buffalo's Greg Perschke (1-1) pitches against Louisville's Alan Benes (2-0), the top prospect in the St. Louis organization.