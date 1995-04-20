A memorial service for Gordon E. Foster, known as Gene Jolbert in the Buffalo area, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in North Presbyterian Church, 168 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda.

Foster, 53, died March 26, 1995, in his Middletown, R.I., home after a lengthy illness.

Born in Wellsville, Foster had lived in Buffalo.

He served in the Air Force and the Navy and was a Vietnam veteran.

He lived in Middletown for the past 26 years.

He was a rental agent at Larry Nunes Gallery of Homes of Middletown. He also worked at Olivetti Co. and Polaroid Co. before retiring.

Survivors include his wife, the former Marjorie Beck; two daughters, Nancy L. Kettner of Newport, R.I., and Barbara J. Maloney of Providence, R.I.; a sister, N. Rene Karabin of North Tonawanda; two brothers, William P. Jolbert of North Tonawanda and Ronald H. Foster of Omaha, Neb.; and six grandchildren.

[O'Brien].