Save for the astonishing success of NBC's hospital drama "ER," this has been a very predictable television season. As evidence, I offer a recap of my fall preview predictions of the season's new shows.

Here's a network-by-network account of my predictions and the shows' current status.

Fox

"Fortune Hunter": Prediction: The Cincinnati Bengals have a better chance of winning on Sunday. Status: At least "Fortune Hunter" was taken out of its misery. The Bengals aren't as fortunate.

"Hardball": Prediction: The Bisons provided more laughs this season. Status: Correct call. The "Hardball" season is over, too.

"Wild Oats": Prediction: Will make viewers long for last year's offensive Fox classic "Daddy Dear-est." Status: Strike three for Fox's Sunday schedule.

"Party of Five": Prediction: Like most of Fox's previous attempts at decency, "The Party" will be over quickly. Status: It still is alive despite deadly ratings after its misplaced lead-in, "Melrose Place." Fox wisely is moving it in January to 9 p.m. Wednesday, where it will follow the hit "Beverly Hills, 90210."

"New York Undercover": Prediction: Won't make anyone miss a "Seinfeld" episode. Status: It hasn't been, but is doing well by Fox standards.

"M.A.N.T.I.S.": Prediction: Unless things improve quickly, "M.A.N.T.I.S." won't have a prayer. Status: Fox is inexplicably staying with this low-rated show for now.

ABC

"Blue Skies": Prediction: It all depends on whether the public buys the move of "Coach." If not, "Blue Skies" will quickly fly to cancellation heaven. Status: It's in heaven.

"Me and the Boys": Prediction: The best of ABC's new kiddie shows, it should keep the "Full House" audience and succeed. Status: As predicted.

"All-American Girl": Prediction: Margaret Cho will join Jackie Mason as one of ABC's few stand-up misses and spend years on the comedy circuit making jokes about it. Status: It isn't a hit, but it isn't a disaster, either.

"My So-Called Life": Prediction: To have any chance of saving this wonderful "Life," ABC will have to move it. Status: Death watch has been on for weeks, but ABC recently ordered four more episodes.

"McKenna": Prediction: Will last as long as "Crossroads." Status: It almost didn't last that long.

"On Our Own": Prediction: "Own" may keep the easily entertained audience that still watches "America's Funniest Home Videos." Status: It's keeping that audience, but it's smaller this season.

CBS

"The Boys Are Back": Prediction: The boys won't be back for long. Status: Looks like the right call.

"Daddy's Girls": Prediction: I'm in the unfashionable critical position of thinking this show has some promise. Status: I apologize. It's on hiatus.

"Touched by an Angel": Prediction: Heaven knows, but I suspect it will be this year's "South of Sunset," which lasted one episode. Status: Doing better than expected.

"Due South": Prediction: Though likable, this show has as much chance of succeeding as Diefenbaker has of being Canadian prime minister again. Status: A mild, surprise hit.

"Chicago Hope": Prediction: Will have to move to have a chance to live, and there aren't many safe places on CBS' schedule. This could be David E. Kelley's first failure. Status: It's reportedly being moved in January for a second time to 10 p.m. Mondays, replacing the fading (and moving) "Northern Exposure."

"Under Suspicion": Prediction: As much as I like it, I suspect it can't make it. Status: It is reportedly moving in January to 9 p.m. Thursday, where "Hope" had some success against NBC's "Seinfeld."

"The Five Mrs. Buchanans": Prediction: The honeymoon will be over quickly. Status: Not a hit, but it is doing decently.

NBC

"The Martin Short Show": Prediction: Short will be making more bad movies shortly. Status: This disaster is on hiatus.

"The Cosby Mysteries": Prediction: NBC owes Cosby big time and will stay with the show for as long as he asks it to. Status: It's doing about as well as expected.

"Friends": Prediction: As weak as it is, it has a much better chance of succeeding than most relationships in New York City. Status: It has improved creatively and is keeping most of the "Mad About You" audience.

"Madman of the People": Prediction: The preposterous "Madman" pilot isn't anything to write home about. I may be mad, but I think this one eventually may click. Status: I was mad. It's unwatchable but NBC is sticking with it.

"ER": Prediction: Will survive the hospital battle with "Chicago Hope" on CBS and have a second year of residency in this time slot. Status: The season's major hit.

"Something Wilder": Prediction: Gene Wilder's stint at parenthood shouldn't last that long. Status: It died in the ratings, but NBC is trying to revive it next week in the Tuesday time slot that "Martin Short" had at the start of the season.

"Sweet Justice": Prediction: NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer said this show's lead-in would be "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." Which happens to be a CBS show. That bold strategy just may work. Status: It has to a small degree.

"Earth 2": Prediction: Hard to predict this unseen show's future, but I have a mystical hunch that it will survive. Status: It hasn't kept most of the viewers who watched its premiere, but is doing better than most NBC shows have opposite "60 Minutes."