In an unprecedented move, the East Aurora School Board is updating the community on the status of negotiations with the district's teachers.

A letter will be sent to district residents later this week outlining the specific proposals being considered by the two parties as well as the financial circumstances of the district.

The East Aurora Faculty Association says the letter could delay negotiations.

"To my knowledge it's never been done before in our community," said the union president, Gerald Hilfiker.

"It's discouraging because I don't think it will help us reach a quick settlement."

"The objective is to help. The objective is to provide some communication for the public," said Superintendent Robert B. Fort. "If we thought it would hurt negotiations we wouldn't have done it."

Fort said that while the union has updated teachers on the status of negotiations, the district has not communicated formally with the residents.

Board members said they felt it was time to answer the community's requests for information, Fort said.

"The purpose is not to jab somebody and jeopardize negotiations," he said.

Hilfiker said it appears the district could be trying to tap into the anti-tax sentiment of voters.

"People are focused on trying to minimize tax increases. About the only place they have control is locally," Hilfiker said.

The district and teachers have been negotiating since March 1993 for a contract to replace the one that expired June 30, 1993.

According to district officials, there has been little progress during the past few months.

An impasse was declared last fall. Earlier this year a fact finder issued a report and the state Public Employment Relations Board appointed a super conciliator to meet with both sides.

The next negotiating meeting is scheduled for Monday. The School Board has asked the community to express its views on negotiations by calling or attending a board meeting. The next board meeting is next Tuesday.

According to the newsletter, the district proposes salary increases of 3.5 percent, 4.1 percent and 3.5 percent over the term of the contract, from 1993-96.

The teachers union wants pay hikes of 5.6 percent, 4.8 percent and 6.1 percent.

The key issues in the negotiations are salary and health-insurance benefits.

The East Aurora salary schedule now ranks in the top third in the county, and as of June 1993, teachers salaries ranged from $25,404 to $60,827, according to the newsletter.

While a new teachers contract is being negotiated, most of the terms and conditions of the expired contract remain in place.