KeyCorp, the bank holding company with operations throughout New York state, today said it will acquire New York money-management firm Spears, Benzak, Salomon & Farrell Inc.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

KeyCorp said Spears, which manages a total of $3 billion for individuals and institutions such as pension funds, would continue to operate under current management.

KeyCorp's money management units, Society Asset Management, Schaenen Wood & Associates and Key Trust Co., manage more than $34 billion in assets.