A reception was given in Buffalo Launch Club after Julie Hayes Ransom became the bride of Donald O'Connor at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Trinity United Methodist Church, Grand Island. The Rev. Paul E. Robinson performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter and stepdaughter of Mary Ann and David B. Stone of Grand Island.

The bridegroom is the son of Kum Bun O'Connor of Town of Tonawanda and the late Francis J. O'Connor.

After a Caribbean cruise, the newly married couple will be at home on Grand Island.

Graduates of University at Buffalo, the bride is a broker with Island Associate Insurance Agency and the bridegroom is a design draftsman for Tops Construction Services.