A memorial service for Ronald D. Bertschi, 53, an electrical engineer at Praxair, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Delaware Park Memorial Chapel, 2141 Delaware Ave. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery, Tonawanda.

Bertschi died Friday (Nov. 25, 1994) in Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a yearlong illness.

Born in Buffalo, he worked as an electrical engineer in the Air Separation Division of Praxair, formerly Linde, a division of Union Carbide Corp., for 20 years. He first worked at Wer Industrial, now Emerson Electric, and then Westinghouse, before Praxair.

Bertschi graduated from the University at Buffalo School of Engineering in 1973. He was an avid golfer and a member of Bridgewater Country Club.

Surviving are his wife, Phyllis; his father, Walter of North Carolina; and a sister, Rosalind.[knnn]