Tokyo, one of the world's cleanest cities, has a hidden problem -- rats.

Tokyo's buildings are already among the most sophisticated, with miles of wires and cable that enable doors to open and cleaning to be done automatically. The city is also in the midst of a major effort to wire buildings for television.

But rats literally cut their teeth on cables and wires. They nibble on hard material to file their teeth, which otherwise would continue to grow.

Specialists believe that bank cash dispensers often break down because rodents have chewed away at vital cables.

Experts blame the rat problem on stiff controls of pesticide use; the structure of buildings, with pockets of hidden space as an earthquake precaution; and narrow roads and labyrinthine alleys that make it easy for rats to move around the city.