Two teen-agers were arrested early Thursday after they were found in a car that was reported stolen from Jamestown in the 1100 block of Ontario Avenue, Officers Ted Weed and David Kelly said.

Willie R. Price, 16, of Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property along with an underage boy, Weed said.

The pair apparently had run off from the Gustavius Adolofus Home in Jamestown earlier this week.