Greyhound Lines Inc., the nation's largest bus line, said Wednesday it will slash long-haul fares across its system and offered a 25 percent discount on early holiday travel.

The prices, which kick in on Tuesday, will match December 1993 walk-up fares for trips of 500 miles or more. The most expensive interstate one-way fare is $149.

A three-day advance purchase fare offers a 25 percent discount for travel through Dec. 15 anywhere in the country. The discount grows to 35 percent for seven-day advance purchases.