"The Pagemaster" (G, 1 hr., 15 min.)

An instant classic, this movie illustrates the joys of reading in glorious, hilarious animation, sure to transfix kids 5 and up.

Macaulay Culkin plays Richard, a neurotic fraidy-cat. Caught in a thunderstorm one day, he runs into a deserted public library and spies a mural covered with characters from fiction (Moby-Dick, Long John Silver). Suddenly, the paint melts and we go from live action to animation. The dragons, pirates and ghosts Richard encounters may scare tots briefly, but laughter should defuse the fright.

"The Swan Princess" (G, 1 hr., 30 min.)

Children of 4 and up who like fairy tales will jump right into this magical medieval romance, with its luscious storybook colors, hummable tunes, witty lyrics and dialogue.

The story of Prince Derek and Princess Odette is loosely based on "Swan Lake," but with a happy ending, tra-la. Their parents, rulers of neighboring kingdoms, hope they'll eventually marry. When Derek finally proposes, Odette turns him down, for he seems to love only her beauty. Then Odette is kidnapped by an evil enchanter, Rothbart (voice of Jack Palance), who turns her into a swan. Derek vows to break the spell and prove his love.

Sure, he and Odette look a bit like Ken and Barbie and the script is peppered with anachronistic slang, but "The Swan Princess" is still a treat. Some toddlers may need reassurance as Rothbart metamorphoses into dragons and bears.

"Star Trek Generations" (PG, 1 hr., 56 min.)

Kids 6 and up looking for sci-fi/action movies in the "Stargate" (PG-13) or "Terminator" (R) mode may find this seventh "Star Trek" film a bit slow and talky. But Trekkies should be happy to overlook the trademark tacky sets, the waxworks makeup, the bad jokes.

"Miracle on 34th Street" (PG, 1 hr., 54 min.)

Do your kids a favor and rent the original 1947 movie (preferably in black and white) on which this lumbering, humorless remake is based. Lovely performances by Richard Attenborough as Kriss Kringle, a mystical department store Santa, and Mara Wilson as the lonely child whose foundering faith is renewed by him, can't save it. The new "Miracle" slathers on the sentimentality, but that doesn't hide its cynical center--a post-"Murphy Brown" formula for winning audience approval by hawking "family values" as if they were products. "The Santa Clause" has more real heart and fewer crocodile tears.

Beyond the ratings game

Fine for the youngest on up:

Fine for kids 6 and up:

"The Santa Clause" PG (Lackluster dad inherits Santa's job, becomes nicer guy. Smart-alecky, funny, true to tradition).

Fine for kids 10 and up:

"Stargate" PG-13 (Time travelers find humans on far planet. Comic book violence, rare profanity, good story).

13's:

"Junior" PG-13 (Arnold Schwarzenegger gets pregnant in lab experiment-amusing twist. Mild profanity, sexual innuendo).

"The War" PG-13 (Poor family faces death, racism, Vietnam legacy. Crude language, Southern stereotypes, child nearly drowns).

R's:

"Interview With the Vampire" R (Bloodsucking for pleasure. Moody, erotic tone; nudity; graphic violence. Older teens).

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" R (Blood, guts, beating hearts. Kinda fun).