HOLIDAY SHOPPERS beware!

Beyond the warm glow of Christmas decorations and the gentle tinkling of silver bells lies the cold, cruel reality of post-holiday debt.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, retail sales made with those oh-so convenient credit cards will soar by 24 percent, and come February, fewer than one-third of card holders will have paid off that debt.

Too many of those once-merry Christmas shoppers will be writing monthly checks to banks and other financial institutions, as they continue to roll their balances over from month to month, struggling to pay even the minimum due.

Even the normally frugal among us can be lured into debt by the temptation of fulfilling Christmas wishes, according to Durant Abernethy, executive director of the National Foundation for Consumer Credit.

"There's a perception at this time of the year that if you don't buy things to make people happy, you're somehow a failure," Abernethy said. "When you combine that powerful force with money-handling problems, what you end up with is financial disaster."

The foundation, which is the umbrella group of about 1,000 local credit counseling offices across the country, sees a 25 percent boom in its client roster in the first quarter of each year. In almost every case, holiday overspending was what broke the piggy bank.

Abernethy is the first to admit it's tough to change that spend-debt pattern, and his staff is already bracing itself for a busy winter.

"Consumer confidence is pretty high this Christmas, so we'll probably see even higher numbers of debt problems," Abernethy said. "Those who can least afford it will try to keep up with their friends, their neighbors, their kids' expectations."

The good news is that because the holiday shopping season has just begun, there's time to steer clear of post-Christmas debt and still make spirits bright.

Start with a budget. (No, this isn't fun, but you'll know, well before you walk into the mall what you can afford without going overboard).

Then list your gift recipients. Prioritize them if the list is long; try to set dollar amounts for each person on the list.

Also list the holiday incidentals that can add hundreds of dollars to your holiday spending total. Don't forget to figure the costs of cards, stamps, gift-wrapping, trees, wreaths, holiday-related travel and entertaining.

John Pax, executive director of the Buffalo Consumer Credit Counseling Center, is a strong advocate of the holiday budget.

"A budget is good all the time, but especially during the holidays when so much impulse buying takes place. Set your limits and then stick to them," he said.

The safest course is to create this spending road map with the goal of having zero holiday debt on Jan. 31. So either plan to pay in cash or be in a position to pay off the credit card bills when they hit your mailbox in January.

If you absolutely can't squeeze your bank accounts or paycheck enough to be debt-free within a month and avoid interest charges, figure out a way to get the job done in 60 or 90 days, maximum.

Remember, the people you gave presents to in December aren't likely to be thinking about your generosity in April, and neither should you.

If you will have to carry a balance for a couple of months, be sure to use the lowest interest rate credit card in your pocketbook to minimize the cost.

If you should be tempted to stray from your debt-free Christmas goal, think about the ultimate costs. Here's some Grinch-like food for thought:

RAM Research, a Maryland-based credit card research organization, predicts the average consumer will charge $1,000 or 40 percent of their typical annual charges, during the the last three months of the year.

If you made the minimum payment on that balance each month, and added no new charges, it could take 17.5 years to wipe out the debt.

Based on an interest rate of 17.5 percent, that $1,000 holiday spree would wind up costing you $2,212. Even with a card carrying an 11.65 percent interest rate, it still will take nearly seven years and $480 in interest payments to reach a zero balance.

Anthony Ogorek, an Amherst investment adviser and financial planner, said another way to approach the holiday spend-debt cycle is to re-examine your gift-giving motives.

Are you giving out of guilt? To impress? To placate?

"Have an honest heart-to-heart talk with yourself," he said. "If you're giving the $200 gift because you are feeling guilty about not having spent time with a friend or loved one, you're missing the point."

Ogorek suggests "budgeting" personal time, instead of gift-buying dollars.

Take the person out to lunch, invite them to your home for dinner, take them out to a concert or play, or, in short, spend time with them.

"What you'll spend will probably be less than a present, but it will mean more," Ogorek said.

Other ways to trim your cash or credit outlay without appearing Scrouge-like include: giving family gifts instead of individual presents; giving personal services, such as babysitting or handyman help instead of store-bought presents.

Make it yourself. If you're a great baker, create a gift from the hearth; if you sew, make a gift with your own two hands.

Cut people off the list. If you're giving because you "have" to, don't. Give to those you "want" to.

And while you're cleaning up your holiday credit act, it's not too early to put good credit habits on your list of New Year's resolutions. The Consumer Credit Foundation has some helpful hints to give yourself the gift of living debt-free:

Create a spending plan based on your monthly pay and eliminate unnecessary expenditures.

Get a handle on spending. Determine where you are spending your money. Perhaps you can cut back on entertainment, eating out or lengthy long-distance calls during peak hours.

Figure out how much you owe creditors and devise a plan to pay them off. Include student and other loans, bank and store credit cards, car payments and any other debt. When debts go unpaid, or only the minimum monthly payments are made, finance charges pile up and add to your debt.