Interest rates on short-term Treasury securities rose in Monday's auction to the highest level in more than three years.

The Treasury Department sold $13.7 billion in three-month bills at an average discount rate of 5.40 percent, up from 5.29 percent last week.

Another $13.7 billion was sold in six-month bills at an average discount rate of 5.85 percent, up from 5.72 percent.

The new discount rates understate the actual return to investors -- 5.55 percent for three-month bills with a $10,000 bill selling for $9,865, and 6.11 percent for a six-month bill selling for $9,705.90.

Separately the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, the most popular index for changing adjustable rate mortgages, rose to 6.58 percent last week from 6.42 percent the previous week.