All My Children: Despite Adam's conviction that Gloria was faking labor pains, Tad and Charlie rushed her to the hospital, where she gave birth to a premature daughter, Anna Claire. Hayley seethed with hatred against her father as she watched Alec deck Adam. Stunned by a cruel accusation from Edmund, an angry Maria suggested he seek an annulment, as she packed to move out of Wildwind. Janet plotted to smother Laurel. Anton tried to calm Julia who awaited plastic surgery. Erica took action against Kendall. Harold the dog pressed on as he neared Pine Valley. Coming: Gloria fears for her baby's health.

Another World: Tomas and Maggie shared a secret rendezvous. Later, an unexpected visitor threatened to reveal Angela's agenda to Tomas. Carl prepared to tell Rachel that he was responsible for Amanda's accident, but couldn't go through with it. Ryan was anguished to learn that Carl caused Amanda's paralysis. When Paulina found out that she isn't pregnant, she insisted on taking back Mark. Josie and Ian reconciled. A conniving Trent sowed doubt in Grant's mind about Amanda's fidelity. Coming: Amanda gets fateful news about her future.

As the World Turns: Orlena became overly solicitous of Lily after Damian revealed the news of his wife's pregnancy. Despite their admission of mutual love, Craig and Samantha felt too much tension between them, and decided to part. Rosanna and Mike became intimate again, while Evan and Barbara were tempted by an attraction to each other. John was thrilled when his biopsy was benign, but lost Bethany when she announced that their relationship is over. Janice acted unaffected when Cal asked Lily to run WOAK during his and Connor's honeymoon. Coming: Barbara thinks about the men in her life.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Dylan acted defiantly when the judge ordered him to refrain from seeing Jessica while he's awaiting trial. Macy and Thorne were embarrassed when a kiss they staged during rehearsal turned unexpectedly passionate. Later, Macy's doctor wanted her to take more tests to rule out the possibility of a tumor on her throat. Taylor, broken hearted over Ridge's commitment to Brooke, decided to stay in Morocco as Laila and devote herself to the orphanage. Coming: Ridge has lingering doubts about Taylor.

Days of Our Lives: Tony's anger re-emerged as he observed John and Kristen's kiss. Celeste convinced Tony not to shoot John, but to let her and Stefano help him. Ready to move on with their lives, Laura invited Daniel to dinner, while Jack made a call to his lawyer, not realizing the lawyer was already with Jennifer. Stefano moved next door to Marlena and created a secret entrance to her apartment. Thinking Billie was Gina, Celeste began to implant one of Hope's memories. When Celeste realized her mistake, she fled, leaving her book of memories behind for Billie to find. Coming: Billie has shocking news for Bo.

General Hospital: When Miguel and Lily returned to Puerto Rico, they were able to meet their young son and see his happy life with his adoptive family. In Cairo, Felicia told Frisco about her pregnancy and waited to hear his response. Tony found a belly dancer who charmed him. Monica hit bottom when a recurrence of the cancer was discovered. Lucy's efforts to endear her to Kevin ended up in a fight over Grace. Sonny anticipated his trip to Puerto Rico. Ned tried letting his music thaw Lois' iciness toward him. Coming: Hair-raising adventure for Sonny and Brenda.

Guiding Light: Alan confided to a surprised Jenna that part of his plan is to destroy Roger. Alan realized that his son is his rival for Tangie's affections. Vanessa refused Nick's offer of a loan to Lewis when his terms included a promise that she not sign over Alan's assets. Eve told Ed the truth about what happened the night of Dylan's accident. Ed confessed all to a stunned Dylan and Bridget. Buzz and Nadine were feted by their friends as they prepared to leave Springfield for good. Alan planted seeds of doubt about Nick to Mindy, who was shaken by a discovery. Coming: Matt tries to gain Bill's confidence.

Loving: After Clay told the police that Cooper was driving the car that hit him, they arrested Cooper. A paralyzed Clay taunted Deborah that she was responsible for running him down. Steffi realized that Cooper was trying to cover for her. Gilbert made Ava write to Alex that she needs time away from him. Gilbert then accepted Alex's offer to buy his share of Burnell's. Tess comforted Buck, who was tormented over Janie's death, but she realized her rival for Buck is Stacey. Coming: Ava hopes Alex searches for her.

One Life to Live: Asa and Alex exchanged their wedding vows, but Alex sensed that Asa isn't really happy about being married. Blair brought a wounded Todd to the hospital, where Marty had agreed to donate blood for him. Rebecca imagined she was responsible for the attack and asked Powell to help her flee. Tina was taken aback by David's proposal, unaware that he'd learned that the only way he'll inherit a fortune is to marry Tina. Cassie confided to Marty her disbelief that Andrew is having an affair. Sheila offered R.J. money to leave town after his blackmailing continued, but his interest is with her, not cash. Coming: David takes advantage of Tina.

The Young and the Restless: When Hope's baby survived the crash without harm, she took it as a sign not to terminate the pregnancy. Victor told Hope he's accepting her decision and will support it. Keemo was overwhelmed when John welcomed him into the Abbott family, despite Jill's sniping. Danny apologized to Chris for intruding in her life but again declared his love for her. Thinking she was arguing with Blade, Mario Jo suddenly realized that the man she was with is Blade's twin, Rick. A second dinner date to match Stephanie and Malcolm backfired when he showed up with another woman. Coming: Rick spars with Mari Jo.