The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, which has gone through some fairly humdrum years recently, was revitalized last season by its new music director Uriel Segal. Saturday's opening concert of the 1991 season gave solid evidence that Segal's rookie year was no fluke.

The crown of the concert was a performance of Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique", which was a model of transparent textures, animated lyric lines and overall structural logic from the sonorous slow introduction to the blazing brass chord at the end.

It would be easy to conclude that it was this brilliant final statement that had the audience on its feet and clamoring. But I'd rather believe it was the cumulative effect of the consistent clarity and persuasiveness, which Segal and the orchestra brought to this glittering masterpiece of program music, with its equal parts of serene lyricism and exciting bombast.

Segal believes in opening the season with an American work, this time selecting the "Meditation and Dance of Vengeance" from Samuel Barber's "Medea." Segal controlled the erratic, stepwide ascent from the ominous initial tension, with its ghostly clattering xylophone interjections, through to the final frenzied declamation with a sure hand and his usual sense of logical progression.

And in between, principal horn Rebecca Root stepped forward to offer a very poised and confident performance of Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 3. Her tone was remarkably consistent, combining warmth, breadth and focus, without a trace of a cracked attack.

Segal had reduced the low strings so that orchestral sonority balanced the horn's natural heft and timbre extremely well.

The Chautauqua Symphony has become a very strong, reliable and expressive ensemble once again, and if a program appears that catches your fancy, you need have no fear about journeying the 75 miles to hear them play.

REVIEW

Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Uriel Segal.

Opening concert of the 1991 season, featuring Rebecca Root, French horn soloist.

Saturday evening in the Chautauqua Amphitheater.