After a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Jeffrey William Hocutt and his bride, the former Mary Ann Lang, will be at home in North Tonawanda. Monsignor Kenneth M. Menge performed their marriage ceremony Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda. Dennis J. Lang gave his sister in marriage.

Mrs. John J. Lang of Town of Tonawanda and the late Mr. Lang are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ballard Hocutt Jr. of North Tonawanda. A reception was given in Niagara Frontier Post, Amvets.

A patient accounts analyst in Buffalo General Hospital, the bride is a graduate of University at Buffalo.

The bridegroom, a graduate of North Tonawanda High School, is a sales and service representative for Chemlawn.