Albany County Executive James J. Coyne has been indicted by a federal grand jury that has been investigating his personal business affairs and dealings as a public official, the Times Union has reported.

The indictment handed up Friday to U.S. District Judge Con. G. Cholakis is still sealed, the newspaper reported Saturday. The charges against Coyne will probably not be released until next week, it said.

David R. Homer, supervisor of the U.S. attorney's office in Albany, would not discuss the case. But an unnamed official confirmed the grand jury indicted Coyne, the newspaper reported.

The grand jury has investigated a contract awarded to a friend of Coyne's for the design of Albany's Knickerbocker Arena, whether Coyne made misleading statements on a loan application for a property in the Lake George area and several other items.

Coyne could not be reached to comment at his office Saturday.