The fund-raiser that helps the Food Bank of Western New York supply food to as many as 60,000 needy Western New Yorkers begins today.

The 1991 Summer Harvest drive seeks cash donations. This is the ninth year that The Buffalo News, in conjunction with the Western New York food industry, is urging those who are well fed to share the task of providing food to those less fortunate.

Lawrence P. Castellani, president and chief executive officer of Tops Markets Inc., is the Summer Harvest drive chairman.

"I am pleased to take my place with other members of our industry who have led this drive," he said. "Sadly, the number of people who benefit from the Summer Harvest drive gifts does not diminish.

"In fact, over the last eight years, we have seen the number of dining rooms and pantries steadily increase. Where once the Food Bank supplied food to 50 volunteer groups, then 100 and then 200, it now gives food to 285 local agencies. Their people rely on the Food Bank in summer as well as winter. That makes the challenge facing me and the public even greater."

Hunger does not go away," he said. "Neither should helpers."

Checks should be mailed to Summer Harvest, Box 395, Buffalo 14226.

Only in rare instances will individual donations be acknowledged in print. And while messages from donors will appear from time to time, it is policy that names of individual donors and recipients not be publicized.

The Food Bank of Western New York, at 91 Holt St., collects, processes and stores food until agency representatives pick up previously placed orders.

Most of the 285 accredited agencies that meet Food Bank standards are in Erie County, but a number also are in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Niagara counties. Their representatives pick up their previously ordered food on week days.

Area food manufacturers, processors, distributors, farmers and retailers contribute the food. Some comes from Second Harvest, a national food-collection organization. Other food is purchased with federal and state grants.

There are daily pickups of bread and rolls, dairy products, ice cream, soft drinks and paper products. Agencies that can afford it are asked to pay a shared maintenance charge of 10 cents per pound, but those that lack funds are never denied access to Food Bank supplies.

But to pay the salaries of 25 employees, as well as expenses including utilities and fuel, cash must be raised locally.

"The Food Bank's sole function is to supply food to needy persons," Castellani said. "With the public's help, it will continue to do this 52 weeks each year."