As of June 15, every home listed for sale by a Century 21 sales associate in North America will be backed by a written commitment to quality service.

The Century 21 Seller Service Pledge outlines how the home will be marketed and gives the seller the right to terminate the listing if the pledge is not fulfilled.

Additionally, every home buyer and seller will be surveyed after the sale closing to ascertain the quality of service received. The combination of a written service pledge and a consumer satisfaction survey is believed to be unique among leading national real estate sales organizations.

To insure that quality service is delivered, more than 6,000 Century 21 franchisees/brokers in North America will complete special Quality Service Courses by the end of 1991. The brokers will then communicate the level of quality service required of their salespeople through in-office workshops.

"The Seller Service Pledge is the centerpiece of this system's commitment to raising the level of quality service to the consumer," said Richard Loughlin, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate Corporation.

"The real estate industry of the 1990's will be driven by a consumer service culture. Our customers deserve and will receive the finest service ever offered by any real estate organization."

The 11-point Seller Service Pledge covers every aspect of the listing commitment, from furnishing the seller a written competitive market analysis to monitoring pre-settlement activities throughout the closing process as permitted by law or local practice.

A similar, optional Buyer Service Pledge has also been developed as part of the Century 21 customer service program. It outlines 11 specific services to be performed by a sales associate to help the buyer find a home or property.

Introduction of the Seller Service Pledge will be backed by the Century 21 system's $25 million advertising budget.

Century 21 Real Estate Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

The Century 21 system is the largest real estate sales organization in the world. More than 10 percent of all residential real estate transactions closed in the U.S. are handled by Century 21 offices.

Collectively, an estimated $80 billion in real estate was sold worldwide in 1990 by the Century 21 system.