THE ALMANAC
Saturday, June 29
Temperatures
High this date/1933 .... 97
Low this date/1988 .... 45
Lake temperature .... 69
This Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 80
Minimum temperature .... 61
Character of day .... Thunderstorms
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 5:39
Sunset today .... 8:58
Sunrise tomorrow .... 5:39
Moonrise today .... 10:35 p.m.
Moonset today .... 7:55 a.m.
Friday, June 28
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 71 2 am 70 3 am 72 4 am 74 5 am 75 6 am 73 7 am 73 8 am 74 9 am 76 10 am 77 11 am 80 Noon 80 1 pm 82 2 pm 83 3 pm 84 4 pm 84 5 pm 84 6 pm 82 7 pm 81 8 pm 79 9 pm 77 10 pm 75 11 pm 73 Midnt 71
Temperatures
High at 4:35 p.m. .... 85
Low at 2 a.m. .... 70
Average high this date.... 79
Average low this date .... 59
High this date/1944 .... 95
Low this date/1891 .... 49
Precipitation
Friday .... None
Lake temperature .... 69
