AM & A's INTERIOR designer Lois Merritt rolls up the Oriental rugs and puts down dhurries or light Berbers.

New York-based designer Bebe Winkler replaces heavy bedding with white sheets and cotton blankets.

Decorating guru Jay Spectre installs an old-fashioned ceiling fan in the living room.

Interior designers know a thing or two about beating the heat. Before the days of air-conditioning, readying rooms for summer was a ritual. Rugs were rolled up. Heavy draperies taken down. Seating pieces slipcovered.

Lois Merritt recalls one customer who slipcovered all of her furniture in a fresh white fabric with yellow piping.

"Everything was the same. It was very light and airy," Mrs. Merritt said. "Then she would take down her draperies and put lots of green plants and flowers around in baskets. She kept light accessories around but put away the heavy ones."

Today, such switch-overs offer a psychological boost -- even in climate-controlled homes. But one does not need to go overboard redecorating for summer. A few simple changes can help cool things off when the heat is on.

Roll up the rugs

Lois Merritt has been doing it for years. "Orientals are hot-looking. They're gorgeous, but they're hot-looking," she said.

Small hooked rugs, needlepoint rugs, and straw or rush rugs also give rooms a summery mood.

Or keep floors bare. "Bare floors give rooms a very cool look, feel great on your feet, and make your furniture seem much more sculptural," San Francisco designer Paul Vincent Wisemen recently told Better Homes and Gardens' Decorating magazine.

Mark Hampton, in his book "Mark Hampton on Decorating" (Random House, $24.95), recommends rearranging the furniture, placing stronger emphasis on being near windows and light and focusing less on the fireplace.

If the room cannot easily be rearranged, try de-winterizing the fireplace. Fill in the opening with magnolia, rhododendron or other green waxy leaf plants. A pleated paper fan or painted fire board also will cover up that dark space.

Clear out the clutter

Photographs, pillows and knickknacks make a room cozy in January but not so in July. Clear the clutter. Enjoy sparse surfaces. And make cut flowers and plants your primary accessories.

These look best in glass vases or wicker baskets. Save heavy metal or ceramic containers for cooler weather.

"Fresh flowers mean the most to me because that's my love. I just take anything that's green from the garden -- ivy, hosta, anything -- and fill big vases with it," Mrs. Merritt said.

Keep things light and informal. "White flowers look ravishing and cool in summer rooms where they might look bland in the winter," designer/author Mark Hampton said.

Also consider ridding your upholstered sofas and chairs of teeny pillows. Interior designer Bebe Winkler called them ditsy.

"If you have anything that is 12-by-12 inches, or 11-by-15 inches or smaller, please take them off. Put them in the closet at least for the summer. Maybe forever," said Ms. Winkler, in a telephone interview from her home in New York.

Instead, invest in inexpensive, large decorative pillows or cushions. Two 24-inch squares in each corner of the sofa would be wonderful, she said. Or scale them down to 20 or 22 inches, but nothing smaller.

Keep sizes pretty consistent, and choose colors like white, ivory, soft yellow, lavender, pale blue or celadon green. They're cooler to the eye.

For a creative twist on tradition, Ms. Winkler also suggested arranging floral-printed place mats, rectangular in shape, over the upholstered arms of sofas and chairs.

"Use them as Mother did . . . we always as children had antimacassars on sofa and chair arms to protect them. They would only come off when guests came," she said.

To complete the look, take a floral-printed tablecloth -- in either a matching or coordinating pattern -- and drape it over the back of the sofa.

"You literally are using bits and pieces -- you might call them scarves -- to slipcover your existing tweed, velvet or dark-woven upholstery that could look a little heavy and a little tired in the summer months," she said.

Open up the windows

Take down elaborate draperies; leave sheers up. Or consider hanging inexpensive bamboo or wicker shades. But do so with caution. Intense sunlight can fade upholstery fabrics and harm furniture finishes.

A few other ideas:

Replace colorful linens and heavy bedding with white or pale sheets and cotton blankets. Bebe Winkler suggested folding a white or ivory crocheted tablecloth at the foot of the bed for a pretty, summery look.

Similarly, pack away colored towels for a few months and hang out white towels -- freshly bleached, of course.

Cover dark wood tables with white linen table cloths to lighten them up.

Install dimmer controls on light switches to tone down interior lighting. Switch to lower-wattage bulbs.

Replace the lamp shades with inexpensive, opaque paper ones. Use all white in a room, or all dark green.

"Most lamp shades do not have any contrast trim so it could be a lot of fun to go into a trimming store and buy some ball fringe -- what I call pompon fringe -- in white or a color that might pick up a color in the room," Ms. Winkler said.

Then simply glue the trim right onto the bottom of the lamp shade and the very top edge.

Sound like a lot of work? Then consider this point from Mark Hampton:

A lot of people go to just as much effort with their Christmas decorations, and those things don't stay in place for three and a half months.