WESTATES AIRLINES ALTERS NEWARK FLIGHT SCHEDULE
Westates Airlines has reshuffled its schedule of daily flights between the Niagara Falls International Airport and Newark, N.J.
The commuter airline's daily flight to Newark will leave at 6:40 a.m. beginning July 15 and arrive in New Jersey at 8 a.m. The return flight will leave Newark at 7:15 p.m. and arrive in Niagara Falls at 8:30 p.m.
Going the other way, the morning flight will leave Newark at 9 a.m., while the afternoon flight back to New Jersey will leave Niagara Falls at 5 p.m.
