Westates Airlines has reshuffled its schedule of daily flights between the Niagara Falls International Airport and Newark, N.J.

The commuter airline's daily flight to Newark will leave at 6:40 a.m. beginning July 15 and arrive in New Jersey at 8 a.m. The return flight will leave Newark at 7:15 p.m. and arrive in Niagara Falls at 8:30 p.m.

Going the other way, the morning flight will leave Newark at 9 a.m., while the afternoon flight back to New Jersey will leave Niagara Falls at 5 p.m.