Services for Clifford C. Bowerman, 66, of Lockport and Winter Haven, Fla., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Bowerman, a retired operating engineer, died Tuesday (June 25, 1991) in Lockport Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Before retiring in 1980, he had worked for 50 years with Local 463 of the Operating Engineers Union in Niagara Falls.

He returned to Lockport during the summer months from his home in Winter Haven.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Maynard Bowerman; a daughter, Kathleen Seiler, and two grandchildren.