The Akron Community Band, 68 years old, begins its 1991 season at 8 p.m. today in Alden's Firemen's Memorial Park on Broadway. James Gerber, an Alden Central School music and audio-visual teacher, will begin his 25th year as conductor.

The 60-piece band plans four Wednesday evening concerts in Alden and eight in Akron's Russell Park. The schedule:

Alden -- Today, July 10 and 24 and Aug. 7.

Akron -- Friday, July 5, 12, 19 and 26 and Aug. 2, 9 and 16.