Computer maker and retailer Tandy Corp., forecasting a sharp drop in earnings, said Monday it planned to cut $50 million in annual costs and convert 200 Radio Shack Computer Centers to other retail stores.

Tandy, like others in the personal computer industry, has been hurt by the recent downturn in sales caused by the recession.

It will take a $13 million charge against earnings to pay for the cost-cutting measures and said profits in its fourth quarter, which ends June 31, could be "less than half" the level of the year-ago period.