Three years ago, Erie County's single-family market was booming. The manufacturing job hemorrhage of the early 1980s was over, with increasing numbers of transferees heading to Lake Erie's shore.

The market was demanding -- craving -- larger, more expensive homes. And growing numbers of builders, sensing the ongoing change, naturally increased supply to meet demand.

Fast forward to June 1991. The supply of expensive homes has met and now far exceeds demand. From year-end 1987 through the end of 1990, the number of new and existing homes listed above $200,000 skyrocketed 321 percent, and through June 10 it had jumped nearly 500 percent.

Yet monthly sales in that price range are averaging only about 8 percent of the total available.

A drive through portions of Amherst, Orchard Park and most of Clarence confirms what the numbers indicate: Erie County suffers from a glut of top-end homes.

"In the $200,000 to $350,000 price range, we're loaded," said Milt Kader, president of Metro Kader Realtors. "Homes are just sitting -- naked homes -- with not a tree in the ground."

Estimates vary on how much time might be needed to work off the glut, but six months to one year is generally agreed upon as a ballpark figure.

However, there is a two-pronged problem with the estimate: Total available product is not a stationary number. Builders continue constructing high-priced homes, and economic conditions are forcing more high-priced, existing homes on what is a very finite market.

"You're talking about a very small portion of the population which can afford these houses, perhaps one-half to three-quarters of one percent," said Peter Hunt, president of Hunt Real Estate's Residential Division.

Latest figures available from the state Department of Labor indicate that the average weekly earnings for all industries in the Buffalo area in 1989 was $405.35. Even manufacturing, averaging $572.41, does not approach the salary needed to qualify for a mortgage on a $200,000 home.

With the financial sector downsizing due to the recent acquisitions of the Permanent Savings Bank, Empire of America and Goldome, increasing numbers of upper-management types are pounding "for sale" signs in front yards.

"Empire's and Goldome's demise has to affect the upper-bracket home market," Kader said. "Executives were brought in during the expansion period and bought very expensive homes."

Indeed, in the period 1982 through 1987, employment on the Niagara Frontier at Marine Midland, M&T, Goldome, Empire and Anchor Savings jumped nearly 32 percent.

However, the state Department of Labor estimates that the number of depository institution jobs in Erie County alone fell 10 percent from 1988 through the first quarter of this year, to an average of about 10,900.

And the fall does not take into consideration the recent demise of Goldome, estimated to cost 500 jobs.

The shift to high-end, "custom" construction made demographic and economic sense to an industry supposedly conditioned to roller coaster-like good and bad times. The demand signs were highly visible to builders: Buyers wanted bigger homes, more built-in amenities, classier design -- high quality.

Plus, it made economic sense to construct one expensive home rather than three less expensive units. You only have to hit the lottery once, not three times.

"A lot of builders got into the upper price range because the easier route to take is to build one house at $400,000 versus three at $150,000," said Patrick Marrano, president of Marrano/Marc Equity Corp., one of the largest home builders on the Niagara Frontier.

Marrano said the tail-off in upper-bracket sales came at the end of last year. New Lake Erie waterfront condominiums, new single-family home subdivisions and new additions to existing subdivisions simultaneously were hitting the market.

Marrano also lays part of the blame for the glut on the local home shows, which can quickly add 10 or 20 unsold homes to the market at one time. His company expressed its concerns about a stagnant market by not participating in this year's shows in Clarence and Orchard Park, which currently are under way.

"The upper-end market has been somewhat saturated," Marrano said. "I thought the home show might take a year off. It didn't, so we aren't participating."

Builder Patrick Burke also points to multiple home shows for the glut of expensive homes. "At that price people want to custom design everything in their home," said Burke, vice president of E.F. Burke Realty and Construction Co. "Those buyers don't want to buy something just because it's sitting there."

Burke's Brierwood Estates development in Hamburg hosted home shows in 1989 and 1990. While prices were listed at below $200,000, some models still sit vacant.

"We were probably still too close to $200,000 for most people," Burke said.

Statistics provided by the Greater Buffalo Association of Realtors confirm a rapid increase in upper-end houses. At year-end 1987, 79 new and existing homes priced at $200,000 and above were listed on the multiple-listing service. A year later the total was 136.

In December 1989, the figure rose to 260 and at year-end 1990, the number of available homes priced above $200,000 stood at 333 -- up 321 percent from three years earlier. As of June 10, the total was 468 and climbing.

Builders sometimes follow the herd mentality: upper end is where the profit is, so we'll build for that market. And three years ago, the time was right: the economy was moving along briskly, existing home owners believed the timing was right to move up to larger, more expensive homes, using the equity in their existing unit as the economic kick.

Feeding the frenzy was all the talk about the expanding transferee market. As Buffalo grew economically, the existing labor pool did not offer the skills needed to fill many upper-echelon positions, since many potential employees simply had left during the early 1980s.

So more and more businesses looked outside the area for employees. Since Buffalo enjoys relatively inexpensive housing, the new workers were coming in with pockets stuffed with cash from selling homes in New York, the East Coast, Los Angeles or other high-priced markets. Not wanting to give more money to Uncle Sam, they purchased expensive homes.

The problem with the transferee market is that no one is quite sure how large it is -- only that it no longer is that large.

"The transferee market is still there, but it's certainly not as strong as it was," said Hunt Real Estate's Peter Hunt. "I think we'll see more homes hit the market in the upper price range as more and more people discover they no longer can make their fortunes here."

With the crunch on, builders are making market adjustments, as are lenders, who in the past financed speculative building. Goldome Realty Credit Corp., now part of Key Mortgage Funding, quit putting up money for speculative construction last summer, said Senior Vice President Karen Wade.

"We're still doing some construction lending in the $225,000 to $400,000 price range, but only build orders (deals where a builder has a specific buyer)," Ms. Wade said. "We got out of spec financing last August."

Builders, too, for the most part have seen the light. Many are cutting back production, most have ended speculative building and some even have gotten out of new construction, turning to home remodeling, which continues to expand.

And all agree that the current glut will be worked off, as the economy rebounds and buyers become more confident in their futures.

But, as Kader said, "It's a time to sit back and be sensible."