Q SOME WEEKS AGO, there was a water leak directly in front of our home, which was repaired by the Erie County Water Authority.

The street was dug up, leaving a hole about 3 feet in diameter that they simply filled in with highway rock. With the cars and trucks that constantly move up and down the street, that rock has deteriorated, leaving nothing but clouds of dust and dirt all over. I've tried to get someone in the county to come out here and properly fill that hole and pave it over, but they just ignore me.

The last time I called the Water Authority's Restoration Department was June 3. I left my name and number and was assured someone would be in touch with me. I've heard nothing.

If they don't take care of this problem soon, there is going to a serious accident or someone's car is going to be badly damaged and the county is going to be responsible. Anything you can do to help with this problem would be greatly appreciated.

-- C.S., Hamburg

A "THE PROBLEMS THIS resident encountered with the excavation site in question were due to settlement of the excavation," says Wesley C. Dust, senior distribution engineer for the county Water Authority.

"Our crews have been out twice since the original excavation to cold-patch the site (a temporary paving material used until the excavation has settled sufficiently to repair permanently). The permanent repair will be made by the time you read this.

"I regret that the personnel from our Restoration Department were not responsive to her needs. I have written her with this explanation and asked that, if she has the name of the person she spoke with, she would contact me and let me know. Again, I apologize for any inconvenience this problem has caused her."

Vitamin and refund offer fail to meet expectations

Q WHILE MY WIFE AND I were staying at our temporary residence in Florida during February, we saw an advertisement in a local newspaper for a vitamin product called "Gero Vita GH3."

The offer sounded so good that we ordered two bottles -- one for each of us -- at a total cost of $69.95 plus $3 in postage, or $72.95. After using the product for about a month, we noticed no change in the condition of our health and so, in accordance with the terms of the company's guarantee, I returned the two empty bottles on March 28 and requested a full refund.

To date, we have not received the refund or even an acknowledgment of our request. We are now back in Western New York, but a proper change of address was filed with the Post Office before we left Florida. Any assistance you can provide us will be appreciated.

-- R.M., West Seneca

A MARIE RAJABI, A spokeswoman for Vita Industries in Marina del Ray, Calif., tells us, "Thank you for contacting us about this consumer.

"Try as we might to ensure that every order and refund request is processed quickly and completely, occasionally one slips by us unnoticed.

"A refund check for the full purchase price of $69.95 is being processed and will be forwarded to him at his West Seneca address. We trust this is sufficient for you to close your file on this matter."