A 19-year-old Town of Tonawanda man will spend his weekends in jail for the next month after admitting that he swung a neighbor's cat by the tail, slamming the animal into the ground and killing it last July.

Town Justice John J. Gruber sentenced Michael H. Coones of Benefield Place to 30 days in jail Wednesday night, reduced to weekends, after the defendant pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals, court officials said.

The charge is a misdemeanor under the state's Agricultural and Marketing Law, according to Michael Armatys, a special agent with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.