The Buffalo Sabres are talking with Edmonton Oilers coach John Muckler about the team's newly created front office position.

Muckler and Sabres General Manager Gerry Meehan met Thursday evening and discussed the position at length. The two have yet to come to any conclusion and although Muckler is considered a desirable candidate, there are others under consideration.

"He is one of the people they (the Sabres) are talking to, but there are others," said a source close to the team. "They've met, but nothing's been decided or offered."

Meehan acknowledged Thursday he had spoken to Edmonton General Manager Glen Sather and received permission to talk to Muckler regarding the opening.

"He's the kind of person we definitely want to talk to," Meehan said. "He has a lifetime of experience in hockey and he's been with a winner."

But Meehan also said there are other people on his list.

Muckler, the Oilers' head coach the past two seasons and a co-coach with Sather throughout Edmonton's dynasty years, briefly exchanged pleasantries with Meehan Thursday at the NHL Pro Set luncheon in the Buffalo Convention Center. But he declined to say anything about the meeting and even declined to admit he was a candidate.

The Sabres announced in April they were looking for someone to come to the organization to help it move into the ranks of a championship contender. No specific criteria was established, but team President Seymour H. Knox III said the new hire would be an experienced hockey man, hopefully one who would have had an association with a winning organization.

Muckler fits on all counts, but there are some hitches.

For one, he's a sought-after commodity. Muckler recently had four meetings over two days with representatives of the expansion Ottawa Senators, reportedly for the position of general manager.

He also has given indications that he has talked to at least one other unidentified team. It is presumed Muckler has interviewed with a team that already has a general manager under contract, but he would not discuss that.

Sather said he recommended Muckler to Ottawa, telling officials there they would be foolish not to take him.

"I told Durrell (Ottawa Senators

President Jim Durrell) that it would be crazy if they don't make some kind of deal," Sather said. "Where do you find a guy like John anywhere in this league? He knows the game, the league and everybody in it and he knows the other leagues. He knows administration as well as coaching. You can't find a better qualified guy."

Asked later if he made the same endorsement to Meehan, Sather said, "Yes."

"He's a very experienced guy and a lot of people say he has the best analytical mind in hockey," Sather added. "He's a quality guy for any position in the game."

Asked if that meant as coach of the Oilers, however, Sather was a bit more precise.

"That's a hypothetical question and I don't deal in hypotheticals," Sather said when asked if Muckler would be back behind the Oilers' bench if he did not take a job outside the organization. "He is still under contract to us for the next two years."

There have been rumors out of Edmonton that Muckler would not be the coach of the Oilers next season, but neither Muckler nor Sather would confirm that.

"I haven't gone anywhere yet," Muckler said. "I am speaking with other people. Maybe it's time for a change. I don't know."

"John has had permission to talk to people going back to last year," said Sather. "This is not a problem. There is no problem between John and I, no misunderstanding.

"He has permission to talk with people. He is a quality guy and you can't stop quality people from moving up."